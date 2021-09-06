210609-N-GG527-1121 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 9, 2021) Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, arrives on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). During Paparo’s visit he attended meetings with warfare commanders and provided a message to the crew over the ship’s announcement system. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gray Gibson)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2021 05:26
|Photo ID:
|6686929
|VIRIN:
|210609-N-GG527-1121
|Resolution:
|5099x3403
|Size:
|825.34 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet Visits USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
