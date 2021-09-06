Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet Visits USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet Visits USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.09.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210609-N-ML137-1160 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 9, 2021) Sailors render honors to Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). During Paparo’s visit he attended meetings with warfare commanders and provided a message to the crew over the ship’s announcement system. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.11.2021 05:26
    Photo ID: 6686928
    VIRIN: 210609-N-ML137-1160
    Resolution: 6696x4469
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet Visits USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Admiral
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    Pacific Fleet
    Samuel Paparo

