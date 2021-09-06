210609-N-ML137-1160 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 9, 2021) Sailors render honors to Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). During Paparo’s visit he attended meetings with warfare commanders and provided a message to the crew over the ship’s announcement system. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2021 Date Posted: 06.11.2021 05:26 Photo ID: 6686928 VIRIN: 210609-N-ML137-1160 Resolution: 6696x4469 Size: 1.44 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet Visits USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.