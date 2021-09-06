Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    African Lion 2021- 173rd Airborne Division [Image 7 of 7]

    African Lion 2021- 173rd Airborne Division

    MOROCCO

    06.09.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Christopher Brecht 

    Southern European Task Force Africa

    A U.S. Army Paratrooper assigned to the 173rd Airborne Division walks to a staging point after off-loading from a C-130 at Mahbes Airfield, Morocco, during African Lion 2021, June 9th, 2021. African Lion is U.S. Africa Command’s largest, premier, Joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multi-national exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Christopher Brecht)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.11.2021 05:21
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, African Lion 2021- 173rd Airborne Division [Image 7 of 7], by CPL Christopher Brecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

