The 104th Fighter Wing held a four day Readiness Exercise June 10 - 13 at Barnes Air National Guard Base. The REX allows all elements of the 104FW to hone their skills in support of both the State and Federal mission, ensuring the highest degree of readiness to respond to a mission at a moments notice. The 104 Maintenance Group Airmen changed out a simulated flat tire on an F-15C after it landed. (U.S Air National Guard Photos by Master Sgt. Lindsey S. Watson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2021 Date Posted: 06.11.2021 04:27 Photo ID: 6686895 VIRIN: 210610-Z-UN054-3127 Resolution: 5504x7706 Size: 7.32 MB Location: WESTFIELD, MA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 104th Fighter Wing holds Readiness Exercise, changes simulated flat tire on F-15C [Image 15 of 15], by MSgt Lindsey Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.