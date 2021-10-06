Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    104th Fighter Wing holds Readiness Exercise, changes simulated flat tire on F-15C

    104th Fighter Wing holds Readiness Exercise, changes simulated flat tire on F-15C

    WESTFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Lindsey Watson 

    104th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    The 104th Fighter Wing held a four day Readiness Exercise June 10 - 13 at Barnes Air National Guard Base. The REX allows all elements of the 104FW to hone their skills in support of both the State and Federal mission, ensuring the highest degree of readiness to respond to a mission at a moments notice. The 104 Maintenance Group Airmen changed out a simulated flat tire on an F-15C after it landed. (U.S Air National Guard Photos by Master Sgt. Lindsey S. Watson)

