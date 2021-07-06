OKINAWA, Japan (June 7, 2021) Sailors and Marines from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 2, and 9th Engineer Support Battalion (ESB) discuss plans as the Engineering Reconnaissance Team on Ukibaru Island as part of joint exercise Poseidon's Watchtower. Poseidon’s Watchtower is a multi-domain exercise designed to simulate the establishment of Expeditionary Advanced Base operations through joint service integration. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder Constructionman Komlan Adjassem)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2021 02:11
|Photo ID:
|6686838
|VIRIN:
|210607-N-GP248-1006
|Resolution:
|2052x1340
|Size:
|915.17 KB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Poseidon's Watchtower 21 [Image 2 of 2], by KOMLAN ADJASSEM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Poseidon’s Watchtower 21 | NMCB-4, UCT-2 and 9th ESB conduct littoral engineering reconnaissance on Ukibaru Island
LEAVE A COMMENT