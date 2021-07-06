Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Poseidon's Watchtower 21 [Image 2 of 2]

    Poseidon's Watchtower 21

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.07.2021

    Photo by KOMLAN ADJASSEM 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4

    OKINAWA, Japan (June 7, 2021) Sailors and Marines from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 2, and 9th Engineer Support Battalion (ESB) discuss plans as the Engineering Reconnaissance Team on Ukibaru Island as part of joint exercise Poseidon's Watchtower. Poseidon’s Watchtower is a multi-domain exercise designed to simulate the establishment of Expeditionary Advanced Base operations through joint service integration. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder Constructionman Komlan Adjassem)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2021
    Date Posted: 06.11.2021 02:11
    Photo ID: 6686838
    VIRIN: 210607-N-GP248-1006
    Resolution: 2052x1340
    Size: 915.17 KB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Poseidon's Watchtower 21 [Image 2 of 2], by KOMLAN ADJASSEM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Poseidon's Watchtower 21
    Poseidon's Watchtower 21

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Poseidon&rsquo;s Watchtower 21 | NMCB-4, UCT-2 and 9th ESB conduct littoral engineering reconnaissance on Ukibaru Island

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NECC
    30 NCR
    NMCB 4
    9th ESB
    UCT 2
    3d MLG
    Poseidon's Watchtower

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT