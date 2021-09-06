Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Black Lions train at the base of Mt. Fuji [Image 4 of 6]

    Black Lions train at the base of Mt. Fuji

    SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    06.09.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Anthony Ford 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Pfc. Charles Abell carries Pfc. John Zavala, both assigned to 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, during physical training on Camp Fuji, Japan, June, 10 2021, prior to the start of Exercise Orient Shield later this month. Orient Shield is the largest U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force bilateral field training exercise being executed in various locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability and test and refine multi-domain and cross-domain operations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Anthony Ford).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.11.2021 01:23
    Photo ID: 6686813
    VIRIN: 210609-A-HS753-006
    Resolution: 4632x3088
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: SHIZUOKA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Black Lions train at the base of Mt. Fuji [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Anthony Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Black Lions train at the base of Mt. Fuji
    Black Lions train at the base of Mt. Fuji
    Black Lions train at the base of Mt. Fuji
    Black Lions train at the base of Mt. Fuji
    Black Lions train at the base of Mt. Fuji
    Black Lions train at the base of Mt. Fuji

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Pacific
    Camp Fuji
    Black Lions
    Orient Shield
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Forces Japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT