Black Lions train at the base of Mt. Fuji

U.S. Army Pfc. Charles Abell and Pfc. John Zavala, both assigned to 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, run sprints during physical training on Camp Fuji, Japan, June 10, 2021, prior to the start of Exercise Orient Shield later this month. Orient Shield is the largest U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force bilateral field training exercise being executed in various locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability and test and refine multi-domain and cross-domain operations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Anthony Ford).

