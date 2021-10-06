Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, bear crawl during physical training on Camp Fuji, Japan, June 10, 2021, prior to the start of Exercise Orient Shield later this month. Orient Shield is the largest U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force bilateral field training exercise being executed in various locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability and test and refine multi-domain and cross-domain operations.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2021 Date Posted: 06.11.2021 01:23 Photo ID: 6686809 VIRIN: 210609-A-HS753-001 Resolution: 5472x3072 Size: 2.79 MB Location: SHIZUOKA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Black Lions train at the base of Mt. Fuji [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Anthony Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.