    NAVFAC Pacific Leaders Visit MCB Camp Blaz

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GUAM

    06.09.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Andrew King 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    Dave Bednarcik, the Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz Range Control Officer, briefs Rear Adm. John Adametz, the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific Commander, during a visit to MCB Camp Blaz, June 9, 2021. The visit to MCB Camp Blaz included meetings with leadership and key personnel, and a tour of MCB Camp Blaz facilities and construction sites. Visits to MCB Camp Blaz allow the local community and strategic partners to engage with the base while strengthening and enhancing their partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Andrew King)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 23:45
    Photo ID: 6686766
    VIRIN: 210609-M-WM087-1036
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 11.61 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC Pacific Leaders Visit MCB Camp Blaz [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Andrew King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVFAC
    USMC
    USN
    DV
    MCB Camp Blaz

