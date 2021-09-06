Al Borja, the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Marianas Environmental Director for Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz, briefs Rear Adm. John Adametz, the NAVFAC Pacific Commander, during a visit to MCB Camp Blaz, June 9, 2021. The visit to MCB Camp Blaz included meetings with leadership and key personnel, and a tour of MCB Camp Blaz facilities and construction sites. Visits to MCB Camp Blaz allow the local community and strategic partners to engage with the base while strengthening and enhancing their partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Andrew King)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2021 Date Posted: 06.10.2021 23:52 Photo ID: 6686763 VIRIN: 210609-M-WM087-1196 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 10.69 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Pacific Leaders Visit MCB Camp Blaz [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Andrew King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.