USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean.

210608-N-XR893-1173 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 8, 2021) Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Olivia Ontiveros, from Kennewick, Washington, uses a ratchet to remove an avionics rack on an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the “Proud Warriors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72, in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) as part of the Tailored Ship’s Training Availability (TSTA) and Final Evaluation Problem (FEP). Harry S. Truman, with embarked Carrier Air Wing 1, is underway conducting TSTA and FEP to assess their ability to conduct combat missions, support functions and survive complex casualty control situations in preparation for full integration into a carrier strike group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Suarez)

