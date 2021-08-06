USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean.

210608-N-IG124-1019 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 8, 2021) Aircrew Survival Equipmentman 2nd Class Mathew Kinne, from Kailua, Hawaii, measures oxygen being added to an oxygen analyzer in a oxygen equipment shop aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during Tailored Ship’s Training Availability (TSTA) and Final Evaluation Problem (FEP). Harry S. Truman, with embarked Carrier Air Wing 1, is underway conducting TSTA and FEP to assess their ability to conduct combat missions, support functions and survive complex casualty control situations in preparation for full integration into a carrier strike group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Cardoza)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2021 Date Posted: 06.10.2021 VIRIN: 210608-N-IG124-1017