210608-N-BD352-1097 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 8, 2021) A Close-In Weapons System fires from the fantail of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during a live fire exercise during Tailored Ship’s Training Availability (TSTA) and Final Evaluation Problem (FEP). Harry S. Truman, with embarked Carrier Air Wing 1, is underway conducting TSTA and FEP to assess their ability to conduct combat missions, support functions and survive complex casualty control situations in preparation for full integration into a carrier strike group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac Esposito)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2021 Date Posted: 06.10.2021 23:04 Photo ID: 6686728 VIRIN: 210608-N-BD352-1097 Resolution: 4010x2864 Size: 1.05 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean. [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.