210529-N-XR893-0083 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 29, 2021) Sailors prepare to lower cargo during a replenishment-at-sea with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13) aboard USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during sea trials after completing an extended incremental availability. Sea trials include a comprehensive test of the ship’s systems and technologies in order to ensure the ship is ready to resume operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Christopher Suarez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2021 Date Posted: 06.10.2021 22:44 Photo ID: 6686704 VIRIN: 210529-N-XR893-0083 Resolution: 4879x3030 Size: 1.22 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean. [Image 14 of 14], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.