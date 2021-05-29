USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean.

210529-N-XR893-0083 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 29, 2021) Sailors prepare to lower cargo during a replenishment-at-sea with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13) aboard USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during sea trials after completing an extended incremental availability. Sea trials include a comprehensive test of the ship’s systems and technologies in order to ensure the ship is ready to resume operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Christopher Suarez)
