Arizona National Guard service members drive an M915 Line-Haul Tractor from Jurupa Valley, Calif., June 10, 2021 after recieving food donated from a private company to be delivered to a local food bank in Mesa, Ariz. The donated food filled two commercial truck trailers destined for a major food bank distribution center in the Arizona. The Arizona National Guard has activated more than 800 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support food banks and other community needs during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2021 21:16
|Photo ID:
|6686686
|VIRIN:
|210610-Z-RC891-0476
|Resolution:
|4997x3325
|Size:
|9.77 MB
|Location:
|QUARTZSITE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Arizona National Guard transports truckloads of food destined for food banks [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
