    Arizona National Guard transports truckloads of food destined for food banks [Image 7 of 8]

    Arizona National Guard transports truckloads of food destined for food banks

    MORENO KNOLLS, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis  

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Arizona National Guard service members drive an M915 Line-Haul Tractor from Jurupa Valley, Calif., June 10, 2021 after recieving food donated from a private company to be delivered to a local food bank in Mesa, Ariz. The donated food filled two commercial truck trailers destined for a major food bank distribution center in the Arizona. The Arizona National Guard has activated more than 800 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support food banks and other community needs during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 21:16
    Photo ID: 6686685
    VIRIN: 210610-Z-RC891-0425
    Resolution: 4774x3176
    Size: 9.71 MB
    Location: MORENO KNOLLS, CA, US
