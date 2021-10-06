Arizona National Guard service members depart March Air Reserve Base in Moreno Valley, Calif., in M915 Line-Haul Tractors as part of a food transportation mission, June 10, 2021. The donated food filled two truck trailers destined for a major food bank distribution center in the Arizona. The Arizona National Guard has activated more than 800 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support food banks and other community needs during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)
This work, Arizona National Guard transports truckloads of food destined for food banks [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
