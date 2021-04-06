Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Submarine School Sailor Awarded for Intuition during COVID-19

    Naval Submarine School Sailor Awarded for Intuition during COVID-19

    NAVAL SUBMARINE BASE NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2021

    Photo by Ensign Charles E. Spirtos 

    Naval Submarine School

    Capt. Steven W. Antcliff, commanding officer, Naval Submarine School, presents Sonar Technician Submarine 2nd Class Jorden P. Smith with the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for initiative for improving the quality of life for Sailors undergoing restriction of movement during the COVID-19 pandemic at a ceremony onboard Naval Submarine Base New London on June 4, 2021.

    STS2 Smith helped coordinate the delivery of over 982 health and comfort orders to Sailors upon arrival to SUBSCOL, and oversaw the delivery of over 97,000 meals. STS2 Smith's quick thinking and intuition were critical in ensuring that Naval Submarine School remained open with zero shutdowns during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Navy photo by Charles E. Spirtos)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 19:57
    Photo ID: 6686613
    VIRIN: 210604-N-QX658-426
    Resolution: 4921x3259
    Size: 2.57 MB
    Location: NAVAL SUBMARINE BASE NEW LONDON, CT, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Submarine School Sailor Awarded for Intuition during COVID-19, by ENS Charles E. Spirtos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    End of Tour
    NETC
    Navy
    Submarine
    Award
    SLC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT