Naval Submarine School Sailor Awarded for Intuition during COVID-19

Capt. Steven W. Antcliff, commanding officer, Naval Submarine School, presents Sonar Technician Submarine 2nd Class Jorden P. Smith with the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for initiative for improving the quality of life for Sailors undergoing restriction of movement during the COVID-19 pandemic at a ceremony onboard Naval Submarine Base New London on June 4, 2021.



STS2 Smith helped coordinate the delivery of over 982 health and comfort orders to Sailors upon arrival to SUBSCOL, and oversaw the delivery of over 97,000 meals. STS2 Smith's quick thinking and intuition were critical in ensuring that Naval Submarine School remained open with zero shutdowns during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Navy photo by Charles E. Spirtos)

