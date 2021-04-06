Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-Bravo Winged Warriors awarded Air Medal for actions after Hurricane Eta

    JTF-Bravo Winged Warriors awarded Air Medal for actions after Hurricane Eta

    SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HONDURAS

    06.04.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Lauren Brune 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army Capt. Jeffery Crook, company commander and pilot in command with the U.S. Army Air Ambulance Detachment, 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, receives an Air Medal during a ceremony at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, June 4, 2021. The two U.S. Army UH-60L Black Hawk aircrews conducted search and rescue operations on Nov. 6 and 7, 2020, after Hurricane Eta and rescued Honduran residents stranded by flood water. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lauren Brune)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021
    Location: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN 
    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)

    JTF-Bravo
    JTF-B
    Air Medal
    humanitarian
    Army
    Hurricane Eta

