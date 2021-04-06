U.S. Army Staff Sgt. William Bavetta, a flight medic with the U.S. Army Air Ambulance Detachment, 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, receives an Air Medal during a ceremony at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, June 4, 2021. The two U.S. Army UH-60L Black Hawk aircrews conducted search and rescue operations on Nov. 6 and 7, 2020, after Hurricane Eta and rescued Honduran residents stranded by flood water. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lauren Brune)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2021 Date Posted: 06.10.2021 19:24 Photo ID: 6686559 VIRIN: 210604-M-LP762-1056 Resolution: 5499x3666 Size: 5.55 MB Location: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JTF-Bravo Winged Warriors awarded Air Medal for actions after Hurricane Eta [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Lauren Brune, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.