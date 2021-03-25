Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Portrait of a Submariner [Image 2 of 2]

    Portrait of a Submariner

    SANTA RITA, GUAM, GUAM

    03.25.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelsey Hockenberger 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    SANTA RITA, Guam (March 25, 2021) Sonar Technician (Submarine) 3rd Class Kimberly Hess, assigned to the Blue Crew aboard the Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Ohio (SSGN 726), from Walterboro, South Carolina, poses for a portrait top side. Ohio is conducting surveillance, training, and other critical missions in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelsey J. Hockenberger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 19:02
    Photo ID: 6686556
    VIRIN: 210325-N-VR594-1193
    Resolution: 4853x3230
    Size: 6.57 MB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GUAM, GU
    Hometown: WALTERBORO, SC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Portrait of a Submariner [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Kelsey Hockenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Submarine Independent Duty Corpsman Portrait
    Portrait of a Submariner

