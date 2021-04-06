JTF-Bravo Winged Warriors awarded Air Medal for actions after Hurricane Eta

U.S. Soldiers with the U.S. Army Air Ambulance Detachment, 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, prepare to receive Air Medals during a ceremony at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, June 4, 2021. Air Medals are awarded to U.S. and civilian personnel for single acts of heroism or meritorious achievements while participating in aerial flight, and foreign military personnel in actual combat in support of operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lauren Brune)

