Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Submarine Independent Duty Corpsman Portrait [Image 1 of 2]

    Submarine Independent Duty Corpsman Portrait

    SANTA RITA, GUAM, GUAM

    03.19.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelsey Hockenberger 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    SANTA RITA, Guam (March 19, 2021) Chief Hospital Corpsman Cody Werven, assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 (CSS-15), from Cavalier, North Dakota, poses for a portrait in the examination room at Konetzni Hall. CSS-15 staff is responsible for providing training, material and personnel readiness support to multipleLos Angeles-class attack submarine commands at Polaris Point, U.S. Naval Base Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelsey J. Hockenberger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 19:02
    Photo ID: 6686554
    VIRIN: 210319-N-VR594-1029
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 6.99 MB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GUAM, GU
    Hometown: CAVALIER, ND, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Submarine Independent Duty Corpsman Portrait [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Kelsey Hockenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Submarine Independent Duty Corpsman Portrait
    Portrait of a Submariner

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Corpsman
    Portrait
    IDC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT