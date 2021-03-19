SANTA RITA, Guam (March 19, 2021) Chief Hospital Corpsman Cody Werven, assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 (CSS-15), from Cavalier, North Dakota, poses for a portrait in the examination room at Konetzni Hall. CSS-15 staff is responsible for providing training, material and personnel readiness support to multipleLos Angeles-class attack submarine commands at Polaris Point, U.S. Naval Base Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelsey J. Hockenberger)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2021 19:02
|Photo ID:
|6686554
|VIRIN:
|210319-N-VR594-1029
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|6.99 MB
|Location:
|SANTA RITA, GUAM, GU
|Hometown:
|CAVALIER, ND, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Submarine Independent Duty Corpsman Portrait [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Kelsey Hockenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT