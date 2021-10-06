Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    India Company Crucible [Image 8 of 8]

    India Company Crucible

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Fletcher  

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, maneuver ammo cans and themselves through the Event 4 during the Crucible at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 10, 2021. The Crucible is the final culminating event before the recruits become Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel C. Fletcher)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 15:24
    Photo ID: 6686062
    VIRIN: 061021-M-LS844-1404
    Resolution: 4013x3235
    Size: 2.95 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, India Company Crucible [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Samuel Fletcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

