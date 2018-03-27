U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Cheryl Buehn, 71st Fighter Training Squadron T-38A Talon nstructor pilot, poses in front of T-38A Talons at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 27, 2018. Buehn is currently the only female pilot for the 71st Fighter Training Squadron. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Sechler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.27.2018 Date Posted: 06.10.2021 13:31 Photo ID: 6685812 VIRIN: 180327-F-DO661-0007 Resolution: 4418x2529 Size: 1.77 MB Location: LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fighter Pilot takes inspiration to new heights, by SrA Steven Sechler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.