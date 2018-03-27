U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Cheryl Buehn, 71st Fighter Training Squadron T-38A Talon nstructor pilot, poses in front of T-38A Talons at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 27, 2018. Buehn is currently the only female pilot for the 71st Fighter Training Squadron. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Sechler)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2018
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2021 13:31
|Photo ID:
|6685812
|VIRIN:
|180327-F-DO661-0007
|Resolution:
|4418x2529
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fighter Pilot takes inspiration to new heights, by SrA Steven Sechler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
