    Fighter Pilot takes inspiration to new heights

    LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2018

    Photo by Senior Airman Steven Sechler 

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Cheryl Buehn, 71st Fighter Training Squadron T-38A Talon nstructor pilot, poses in front of T-38A Talons at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 27, 2018. Buehn is currently the only female pilot for the 71st Fighter Training Squadron. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Sechler)

    Date Taken: 03.27.2018
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 13:31
    Photo ID: 6685812
    VIRIN: 180327-F-DO661-0007
    Resolution: 4418x2529
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    Airmen
    Women's History Month
    Air Force
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    T-38 talon

