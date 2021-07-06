Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Two 84th Training Command Soldiers go above and beyond to notify spouse of fallen Soldier

    Two 84th Training Command Soldiers go above and beyond to notify spouse of fallen Soldier

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2021

    Photo by Jenn DeHaan 

    Fort Knox

    Lt. Col. Alicia Rackston and Maj. Rebecca Finley reminisce about the events that transpired on Memorial Day May 31, 2021, when they were called to bring the difficult news to a military Spouse who had lost her Soldier.

    Date Taken: 06.07.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 13:32
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Two 84th Training Command Soldiers go above and beyond to notify spouse of fallen Soldier, by Jenn DeHaan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Two 84th Training Command Soldiers go above and beyond during casualty notification

    TAGS

    Fort Knox
    Kentucky
    casualty
    Memorial Day
    CNO
    84th TC

