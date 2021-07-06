Two 84th Training Command Soldiers go above and beyond to notify spouse of fallen Soldier

Lt. Col. Alicia Rackston and Maj. Rebecca Finley reminisce about the events that transpired on Memorial Day May 31, 2021, when they were called to bring the difficult news to a military Spouse who had lost her Soldier.

