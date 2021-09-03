Shop 26 Work Leader Jeffrey Hamlin welds a carbon steel foundation.
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2021 13:36
|Photo ID:
|6685808
|VIRIN:
|210309-N-XX785-005
|Resolution:
|5490x3660
|Size:
|5.48 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Talking Shop: Shop 26 Welding Shop [Image 2 of 2], by Daniel DeAngelis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Talking Shop: Shop 26 Welding Shop
