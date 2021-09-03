Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Talking Shop: Shop 26 Welding Shop [Image 2 of 2]

    Talking Shop: Shop 26 Welding Shop

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2021

    Photo by Daniel DeAngelis 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Shop 26 Work Leader Jeffrey Hamlin welds a carbon steel foundation.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Talking Shop: Shop 26 Welding Shop [Image 2 of 2], by Daniel DeAngelis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    Talking Shop

