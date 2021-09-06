Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    General Quarters Drill [Image 15 of 15]

    General Quarters Drill

    UNITED STATES

    06.09.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brett Walker 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Electrician's Mate Fireman Recruit Max Stauffer, left, from Clinton, Illinois, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) engineering department, simulates operating a CO2 bottle during a general quarters drill, June 9, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting Full Ship Shock Trials (FSST). The U.S. Navy conducts shock trials of new ship designs using live explosives to confirm that our warships can continue to meet demanding mission requirements under harsh conditions they might encounter in battle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brett Walker)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 13:28
    Photo ID: 6685780
    VIRIN: 210609-N-FH905-1079
    Resolution: 2611x3916
    Size: 873.03 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, General Quarters Drill [Image 15 of 15], by PO3 Brett Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Gerald R. Ford
    US Navy
    Warship 78
    FH905
    MC3 Brett Walker

