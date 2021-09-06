Electrician's Mate Fireman Recruit Max Stauffer, left, from Clinton, Illinois, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) engineering department, simulates operating a CO2 bottle during a general quarters drill, June 9, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting Full Ship Shock Trials (FSST). The U.S. Navy conducts shock trials of new ship designs using live explosives to confirm that our warships can continue to meet demanding mission requirements under harsh conditions they might encounter in battle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brett Walker)

