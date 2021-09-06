Around the Ship

Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Naishaum Napoleon, from New York, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) deck department, conducts maintenance on a Type III Solas Firefly, June 9, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting Full Ship Shock Trials (FSST). The U.S. Navy conducts shock trials of new ship designs using live explosives to confirm that our warships can continue to meet demanding mission requirements under the harsh conditions they might encounter in battle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Angel Thuy Jaskuloski)

