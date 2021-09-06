Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the Ship

    UNITED STATES

    06.09.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Angel Jaskuloski 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Naishaum Napoleon, from New York, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) deck department, conducts maintenance on a Type III Solas Firefly, June 9, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting Full Ship Shock Trials (FSST). The U.S. Navy conducts shock trials of new ship designs using live explosives to confirm that our warships can continue to meet demanding mission requirements under the harsh conditions they might encounter in battle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Angel Thuy Jaskuloski)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 13:28
    Photo ID: 6685777
    VIRIN: 210609-N-NO627-1016
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the Ship [Image 15 of 15], by PO3 Angel Jaskuloski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    US Navy
    Warship 78
    NO627

