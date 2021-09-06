Around the Ship

Retail Services Specialist Seaman Recruit Jaquarius Short, from Butler, Georgia, left, and Retail Services Specialist Seaman Miles Scott, from Cleveland, Ohio, both assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) supply department, move supplies to the ship's forward store, June 9, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting Full Ship Shock Trials (FSST). The U.S. Navy conducts shock trials of new ship designs using live explosives to confirm that our warships can continue to meet demanding mission requirements under the harsh conditions they might encounter in battle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Angel Thuy Jaskuloski)

