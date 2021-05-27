Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Gen. James F. Pasquarette Retirement Ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    Lt. Gen. James F. Pasquarette Retirement Ceremony

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2021

    Photo by Laura Buchta 

    Army Photo

    U.S. Army Deputy Chief of Staff, G-8, Lt. Gen. James F. Pasquarette speaks during his retirement ceremony at Conmy Hall on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., May 27, 2021. Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Gen. James C. McConville hosted the event. (U.S. Army photo by Laura Buchta)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gen. James F. Pasquarette Retirement Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Laura Buchta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    retirement
    Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall
    Conmy Hall
    Gen. James C. McConville
    Lt. Gen. James F. Pasquarette

