Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Gen. James C. McConville speaks during the retirement ceremony of Lt. Gen. James F. Pasquarette, Army Deputy Chief of Staff, G-8, at Conmy Hall on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., May 27, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Laura Buchta)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2021 10:44
|Photo ID:
|6685490
|VIRIN:
|210527-A-VS818-044
|Resolution:
|5120x3413
|Size:
|8.56 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Gen. James F. Pasquarette Retirement Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Laura Buchta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT