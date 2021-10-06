U.S. Army Lt. Col. Brian R. Miletich, incoming commander of 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, receives the colors from Col. Kenneth J. Burgess, commander of the 173rd Airborne Brigade during change of command ceremony under Covid-19 prevention condition at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy June 10, 2021. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army Photos by Davide Dalla Massara)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2021 Date Posted: 06.10.2021 10:21 Photo ID: 6685451 VIRIN: 210610-A-DO858-0077 Resolution: 5525x3683 Size: 26.37 MB Location: VICENZA, IT Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade Change of Command Ceremony, June 10, 2021 [Image 6 of 6], by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.