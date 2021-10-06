Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade Change of Command Ceremony, June 10, 2021 [Image 6 of 6]

    1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade Change of Command Ceremony, June 10, 2021

    VICENZA, ITALY

    06.10.2021

    Photo by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Brian R. Miletich, incoming commander of 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, receives the colors from Col. Kenneth J. Burgess, commander of the 173rd Airborne Brigade during change of command ceremony under Covid-19 prevention condition at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy June 10, 2021. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility.  (U.S. Army Photos by Davide Dalla Massara)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 10:21
    Photo ID: 6685451
    VIRIN: 210610-A-DO858-0077
    Resolution: 5525x3683
    Size: 26.37 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade Change of Command Ceremony, June 10, 2021 [Image 6 of 6], by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

