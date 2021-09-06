PHILIPPINE SEA (June 9, 2021) – Sailors conduct line handling evolutions during a replenishment-at-sea aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97). Halsey is attached to Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jaimar Carson Bondurant)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2021 00:50
|Photo ID:
|6684970
|VIRIN:
|210609-N-MQ703-1089
|Resolution:
|6025x4017
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Replenishment-At-Sea [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
