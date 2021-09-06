PHILIPPINE SEA (June 9, 2021) – Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Andrew Escomiendo, from Vista, Calif., fires a shot line aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97) to USNS Rappahannock (T-AO-204) during a replenishment-at-sea aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97). Halsey is attached to Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jaimar Carson Bondurant)

