    Replenishment-At-Sea [Image 1 of 3]

    Replenishment-At-Sea

    UNITED STATES

    06.09.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 9, 2021) – Sailors conduct line handling evolutions during a replenishment-at-sea aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97). Halsey is attached to Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jaimar Carson Bondurant)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 00:50
    Photo ID: 6684968
    VIRIN: 210609-N-MQ703-1091
    Resolution: 5554x3703
    Size: 916.87 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Replenishment-At-Sea [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    replenishment at sea
    uss halsey
    ddg97
    phillipine sea

