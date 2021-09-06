CFAY CMC Mullenhour awarded by JMSDF Yokosuka District

YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 9, 2021) — Command Master Chief Derek F. Mullenhour, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s (CFAY) command master chief, is presented a plaque from Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Yokosuka District’s Command Master Chief Yoshihito Yamamoto during a gift presentation ceremony following a letter of commendation award ceremony held at JMSDF Yokosuka District headquarters. Mullenhour was presented an award for his contribution and leadership, which helped strengthen the relationship between Yokosuka’s Japanese and U.S. naval communities. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

