CFAY CMC Mullenhour awarded by JMSDF Yokosuka District

YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 9, 2021) — The Japanese Defense Cooperation Award Second Class ribbon was awarded by the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Yokosuka District to Command Master Chief Derek F. Mullenhour, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s (CFAY) command master chief, during a letter of commendation award ceremony held at Yokosuka District headquarters. Mullenhour was presented the award for his contribution and leadership, which helped strengthen the relationship between Yokosuka’s Japanese and U.S. naval communities. Mullenhour is the third Yokosuka Sailor in history to be awarded with the ribbon. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

Date Taken: 06.09.2021, by Ryo Isobe