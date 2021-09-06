Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAY CMC Mullenhour awarded by JMSDF Yokosuka District [Image 6 of 11]

    CFAY CMC Mullenhour awarded by JMSDF Yokosuka District

    JAPAN, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.09.2021

    Photo by Ryo Isobe 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 9, 2021) — The Japanese Defense Cooperation Award Second Class ribbon was awarded by the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Yokosuka District to Command Master Chief Derek F. Mullenhour, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s (CFAY) command master chief, during a letter of commendation award ceremony held at Yokosuka District headquarters. Mullenhour was presented the award for his contribution and leadership, which helped strengthen the relationship between Yokosuka’s Japanese and U.S. naval communities. Mullenhour is the third Yokosuka Sailor in history to be awarded the ribbon. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 20:54
    Photo ID: 6684841
    VIRIN: 210609-N-JT445-1049
    Resolution: 1252x1904
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: JAPAN, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY CMC Mullenhour awarded by JMSDF Yokosuka District [Image 11 of 11], by Ryo Isobe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

