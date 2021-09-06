CFAY CMC Mullenhour awarded by JMSDF Yokosuka District

YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 9, 2021) — Command Master Chief Derek F. Mullenhour, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s (CFAY) command master chief, presents a coin to Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Yokosuka District Commandant, Vice Adm. Ryo Sakai, and poses for a photo during a letter of commendation award ceremony held at Yokosuka District headquarters. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

