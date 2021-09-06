Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Seawolf Awarded Arleigh Burke Fleet Trophy [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Seawolf Awarded Arleigh Burke Fleet Trophy

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Rebecca Ives  

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine

    BREMERTON, Wash. - Rear Adm. Jeffrey Jablon, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, talks to the crew of the Seawolf-class fast-attack submarine USS Seawolf (SSN 21), during the Arleigh Burke Fleet Trophy awards ceremony held at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, June 9. The trophy is awarded annually to one ship or aircraft squadron from both the Pacific and Atlantic Fleet for having achieved the greatest improvement in battle efficiency during the calendar year, based upon the battle efficiency competition. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Rebecca Ives/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

