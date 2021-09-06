USS Seawolf Awarded Arleigh Burke Fleet Trophy

BREMERTON, Wash. - Rear Adm. Jeffrey Jablon, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, presents the Arleigh Burke Fleet Trophy to Cmdr. Jeff Fassbender, commanding officer of the Seawolf-class fast-attack submarine USS Seawolf (SSN 21), during an awards ceremony held at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, June 9. The trophy is awarded annually to one ship or aircraft squadron from both the Pacific and Atlantic Fleet for having achieved the greatest improvement in battle efficiency during the calendar year, based upon the battle efficiency competition. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Rebecca Ives/Released)

