Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers Bring Live Music Back [Image 4 of 6]

    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers Bring Live Music Back

    LEWES, DE, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos 

    U.S. Navy Band

    The U.S. Navy Band Cruisers delivered their first public performance since the start of the global pandemic in Lewes, Delaware, sharing the Navy story with hundreds of residents and visitors alike in the popular Chesapeake Bay tourist destination, reminding all Americans that the U.S. Navy maintains its forward presence around the globe every day

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 17:53
    Photo ID: 6684711
    VIRIN: 210608-N-OA196-0526
    Resolution: 3999x2670
    Size: 6.1 MB
    Location: LEWES, DE, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Band Cruisers Bring Live Music Back [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers Return Live
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers Bring Live Music Back
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers Bring Live Music Back
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers Bring Live Music Back
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers Bring Live Music Back
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers Bring Live Music Back

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Delaware
    U.S. Navy Band
    Cruisers
    Summer Concert
    Lewes
    Navy Music

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT