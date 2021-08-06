U.S. Navy Band Cruisers Bring Live Music Back

The U.S. Navy Band Cruisers delivered their first public performance since the start of the global pandemic in Lewes, Delaware, sharing the Navy story with hundreds of residents and visitors alike in the popular Chesapeake Bay tourist destination, reminding all Americans that the U.S. Navy maintains its forward presence around the globe every day

