    Contractors replacing roofing on 20-plus buildings at Fort McCoy [Image 9 of 17]

    Contractors replacing roofing on 20-plus buildings at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2021

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                    

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Contractors replace the roof June 2, 2021, on building 1261 on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis. Two contractors are replacing roofing on more than 20 buildings at the installation. According to the Directorate of Public Works, the agency responsible for coordinating the construction, the work will be ongoing through the summer and into the fall. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 17:56
    Photo ID: 6684655
    VIRIN: 210602-A-OK556-149
    Resolution: 4801x3201
    Size: 2.53 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Contractors replacing roofing on 20-plus buildings at Fort McCoy [Image 17 of 17], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    construction
    contractors
    Fort McCoy
    roof replacement

