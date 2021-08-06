The Knighthawk Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion welcome their new commander.

Lt. Col. Timothy Decker, the incoming commander of the 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, stands in formation during the battalion’s change of command ceremony at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, June 8. The Knighthawk Soldiers of 2nd Bn., 3rd GSAB said goodbye to Lt. Col. Kenneth Ferguson and welcomed Lt. Col. Timothy Decker to the Knighthawk Family. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew McNeil / 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division)

Date Taken: 06.08.2021