The Knighthawk Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion welcome their new commander.

Lt. Col. Kenneth Ferguson (left), the outgoing commander of the 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, Col. Michael McFadden (center), the commander of the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, and Lt. Col. Timothy Decker (right), the incoming commander of the 2nd Bn., 3rd GSAB, stand in formation during the battalion’s change of command ceremony at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, June 8. The Knighthawk Soldiers said goodbye to Lt. Col. Kenneth Ferguson and welcomed Lt. Col. Timothy Decker as the new 2nd Bn., 3rd GSAB commander. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew McNeil / 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division)

