The Knighthawk Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion welcome their new commander.

Col. Michael McFadden, center, commander of the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, passes the 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion’s colors to the incoming commander Lt. Col. Timothy Decker during the unit’s change of command ceremony at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, June 8. The Soldiers of the 2nd Bn., 3rd GSAB said goodbye to Lt. Col. Kenneth Ferguson and welcomed Lt. Col. Timothy Decker as the new Knighthawk commander. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew McNeil / 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division)

