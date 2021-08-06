Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Knighthawk Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion welcome their new commander. [Image 4 of 8]

    The Knighthawk Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion welcome their new commander.

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Andrew McNeil 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    Col. Michael McFadden, the commander of the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, speaks during the 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion’s change of command ceremony at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, June 8. The Soldiers of 2nd Bn., 3rd GSAB said goodbye to Lt. Col. Kenneth Ferguson and welcomed Lt. Col. Timothy Decker as the new Knighthawk commander. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew McNeil / 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 16:34
    Photo ID: 6684548
    VIRIN: 210608-A-OL598-1065
    Resolution: 5581x3721
    Size: 12.81 MB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Knighthawk Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion welcome their new commander. [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Andrew McNeil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Knighthawk Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion welcome their new commander.
    The Knighthawk Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion welcome their new commander.
    The Knighthawk Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion welcome their new commander.
    The Knighthawk Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion welcome their new commander.
    The Knighthawk Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion welcome their new commander.
    The Knighthawk Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion welcome their new commander.
    The Knighthawk Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion welcome their new commander.
    The Knighthawk Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion welcome their new commander.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FORSCOM
    3rd Infantry Division
    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade
    3rd CAB
    FS/HAAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT