52nd FW Ammo: building bombs and bonds

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 52nd Maintenance Squadron, and Wing Staff Agencies at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, attach the tail end of a GBU-12 inert bomb used for training at Kallax Air Base, Sweden, June 7, 2021. During training exercises like the Arctic Challenge Exercise 2021, our forward-deployed forces are engaged, postured and ready with credible force to assure, deter and defend in an increasingly complex security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

