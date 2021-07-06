U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 52nd Maintenance Squadron, and Wing Staff Agencies at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, attach the tail end of a GBU-12 inert bomb used for training at Kallax Air Base, Sweden, June 7, 2021. During training exercises like the Arctic Challenge Exercise 2021, our forward-deployed forces are engaged, postured and ready with credible force to assure, deter and defend in an increasingly complex security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2021 14:52
|Photo ID:
|6684381
|VIRIN:
|210607-F-FW957-2214
|Location:
|KALLAX AIR BASE, SE
52nd FW Ammo: Building Bombs and Bonds
