    CFS Alert prepares for Ex AMALGAM DART [Image 4 of 7]

    CFS Alert prepares for Ex AMALGAM DART

    CFS ALERT, NU, CANADA

    06.08.2021

    Photo by Ken Jacobson 

    Canadian NORAD Region

    A CC-130 Hercules from 436 Squadron prepares to take off, on 08 June 2021, at Canadian Forces Station Alert, Nunavut.

    Exercise Amalgam Dart will run from June 10-19, 2021, with operations ranging across the Arctic from the Beaufort Sea to Thule, Greenland. Amalgam Dart 21-01 provides NORAD the opportunity to hone continental defense skills as Canadian and U.S. forces operate together in the Arctic. A bi-national Canadian and American command, NORAD employs a network of space-based, aerial and ground-based sensors, air-to-air refueling tankers, and fighter aircraft, controlled by a sophisticated command and control network to deter, deny and defeat aerospace threats that originate outside or within our borders.

    Photo: Sergeant Vincent Carbonneau, Canadian Forces Combat Camera

    TAGS

    NORAD
    CANR
    AMALGAM DART
    NORADONE

