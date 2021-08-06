A CC-130 Hercules from 436 Squadron prepares to take off, on 08 June 2021, at Canadian Forces Station Alert, Nunavut.
Exercise Amalgam Dart will run from June 10-19, 2021, with operations ranging across the Arctic from the Beaufort Sea to Thule, Greenland. Amalgam Dart 21-01 provides NORAD the opportunity to hone continental defense skills as Canadian and U.S. forces operate together in the Arctic. A bi-national Canadian and American command, NORAD employs a network of space-based, aerial and ground-based sensors, air-to-air refueling tankers, and fighter aircraft, controlled by a sophisticated command and control network to deter, deny and defeat aerospace threats that originate outside or within our borders.
Photo: Sergeant Vincent Carbonneau, Canadian Forces Combat Camera
This work, CFS Alert prepares for Ex AMALGAM DART [Image 7 of 7], by Ken Jacobson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
